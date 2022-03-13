Osimhen: Fans want Arsenal and Manchester United to sign Napoli star after Verona showing

Victor Osimhen’s brace in Napoli’s 2-1 victory over Hellas Verona has inspired football fans to link him with a move to either Manchester United or Arsenal in the next transfer window.

The 23-year-old was in fine form for the Blues, scoring in each half as Luciano Spalletti’s men boosted their chances of winning the Serie A title at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

Osimhen now has nine goals in the 2021-22 campaign and fans have suggested where the former Lille goal machine should continue his professional career, judging by his brilliance against the Yellow and Blues.

Arsenal should sign Victor Osimhen. What a player at Napoli, scored a brace today. — Precious Matumbu (@PreciousMatumbu) March 13, 2022

Bring victor osimhen to the carpet @Arsenal — TK (@RealWonTK) March 13, 2022

Victor Osimhen to Manchester United, surely it's happening.

An aggressive and Ronaldo-like player with Pace and Strength.

💪🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/n8tNjxnCmj — Team_Nigeria 🇳🇬 (@9jaPlayersNews) March 13, 2022

Many are not interested in his next destination, instead, are gushing over his man-of-the-match performance against Verona.

Victor Osimhen is a hungry striker. Very aggressive, hot, focused and determined.



Even if he had not score for 5 consecutive games, you will still want to start him.



Osimhen is not THEIR mate. — JideOluwalana ⚽🇳🇬🐕🌲❤️ (@JideOluwalana) March 13, 2022

Victor Osimhen making us proud. — Nicholas 🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@ezele_nick) March 13, 2022

Victor Osimhen for Ballon D'or — Ayo (@LifetimeAyo) March 13, 2022

Is there something Victor Osimhen can’t do ?????



Victor Osimhen na cruise

Aswear pic.twitter.com/WuolMJntjj — MÀXÍMÌŁŁÍÀŃØ 𓃵 (@WolfgangNwaruh) March 13, 2022

Victor Osimhen na proper 9 can't wait to see him take us to the worldcup quarterfinals. — Folabi 👑🌊 (@the4labi) March 13, 2022

Victor Osimhen is one of the best strikers in Europe — Fakelife🤫 (@irok_empire) March 13, 2022

Victor Osimhen has 13 goals in all competitions this season for Napoli.

9 Serie

4 Europa league goals

All his goals have come from open play.



In addition, he’s drawn multiple penalties this season.



Osimhen keeps dragging Napoli to the title race. pic.twitter.com/hIEFxVNwEl — Great_Calvady🌟🌟 (@Great_Calvady) March 13, 2022

Victor Osimhen has 13 goals in all competitions this season for Napoli.

9 Serie

4 Europa league goals

All his goals have come from open play.



In addition, he’s drawn multiple penalties this season.



Osimhen keeps dragging Napoli to the title race. — eedris abiola (@eedrisabiola12) March 13, 2022

Victor Osimhen is a baller …. — YASSER (@YasserKudi) March 13, 2022

Five of his goals this season have come from headers and that has caught the attention of a few fans who compared that ability to that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

I’m just happy Osimhen scored with his foot LOOOOL all these headers 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Mohamed Salad✍🏾 (@SaladNFL) March 13, 2022

Osimhen’s header be like shot. — Mr. A (@Mr_Alawoki) March 13, 2022

Osimhen For Napoli This Season:



• Games: 18

• Goals: 8

• Header: 5



Maskman turned HEADMASTER pic.twitter.com/7L6CnUTb0N — FAST TRACK 🇳🇬 (@FastTrackNaija) March 13, 2022

Video:- Victor Osimhen with his customary bullet header as he scored twice for Napoli to defeat Verona in the Serie A pic.twitter.com/Gf3ZIWfTfk



Retweet if you love him. — Mama Chelsea. Sports trouble. (@BountifulOne_) March 13, 2022

Victor Osimhen bullet header Oof — Banks (@Banks_TF3) March 13, 2022

That was a Ronaldo 🐐 like header by Victor Osimhen.. Goooooal 🚀 — Mastermind 👿 (@dami_mastermind) March 13, 2022

Where would you see Osimhen continue his professional career if he leaves Napoli: Arsenal or Manchester United? Let us know in the comments below.