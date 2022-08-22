Osimhen explains frustrated reaction after Napoli substitution in Monza win

The Super Eagle did not look happy after being pulled out despite being among the goals at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has explained his reaction after being withdrawn in the 4-0 Serie A victory against Monza on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Super Eagle started his second straight game for the Partenopei at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and it was Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who put them ahead in the 35th minute before he grabbed the second with minutes left to the half-time break.

In the second period, Kvaratskhelia added the third in the 62nd minute before Kim Min-jae rounded off the emphatic victory, their second of the season.

However, the Super Eagle did not play for the 90 minutes as coach Luciano Spalletti pulled him out in the 86th minute for Adam Ounas. Osimhen did not look pleased with the move while walking off the pitch and he has revealed why.

"It's nothing to do with the change, but I wanted to motivate the team even more," Osimhen told DAZN as quoted by Tutto Napoli when asked if he was angry with the change.

On the team's overall display, Osimhen said: "It was a great performance, I'm proud of how all this team interpreted from the first to the last minute."

Osimhen also talked about new signing Kvaratskhelia, who was brought in to replace Lorenzo Insigne and has so far scored in two straight games for Napoli.

"We will continue to work to build the understanding even more," Osimhen said when asked about his understanding with Kvaratskhelia, adding: "He is a player who can give a lot and help us win the game."

On Napoli's season targets, the Super Eagle explained: "Everyone, from those on the field to those on the bench, will try to give our all for this season. There are many challenges to understand where this Napoli can go.”

Osimhen has now scored two goals in this campaign, having opened his account in the 5-2 season opener victory against Verona at Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Napoli, who are topping the table with six points, will next face Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday.