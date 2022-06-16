Osimhen: ‘Come to Arsenal’ - Fans urge Nigeria striker after Super Eagles heroics

Supporters tell the Napoli forward to leave Italy in favour of a move to the Gunners following his five goals in Afcon qualifiers so far

A section of fans have called on Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen to leave Napoli for Premier League side Arsenal.

Osimhen has been linked with a move to a number of Premier League sides among them Arsenal and Manchester United but while nothing concrete is yet to materialise, a number of fans feel he is suited to the Gunners.

The Super Eagles striker, who scored five goals as his country beat Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principle (whom he scored four against), received the request from fans online after posting a lion face emoji accompanied with his photo in Nigerian colours.

“Come to Arsenal eje,” replied Muyiwa_Blessing.

“Hey Victor, another day to remind you how good & hardworking you're, after [Youri] Tielemans, you're the next high-profile signing @Arsenal. PLEASE MAKE MY DREAMS COME THROUGH,” @adeyanjuCruise urged Osimhen.

“Nothing to see here just a prayerful child of God soon will join God child [Bukayo] Saka in Arsenal,” responded @EzebuiloStanley.

“Please force your move to ARSENAL,” said @iam_Timmywonker.

“Are you coming to Arsenal? I have asked you several times. Mind me erhh,” @KojoMegaMind queried.

“Come to Arsenal man,” asked @portable1264 Osimhen.

“Come to @arsenal and become the number one striker in the Premier League,” said @BobMcKelvey.

With Manchester City signing Erling Haaland and Liverpool getting Darwin Nunez, some supporters feel Osimhen will be the perfect response from Arsenal.

“Bro how far with @arsenal. Try and show Haaland and Darwin Nunez levels abeg,” replied @PreciousIkpang.

“Come to Arsenal and I promise to give you my sister make you marry,” @Onli_Vibez made the bold promise.

A section of supporters feel Osimhen can become a legend if he chooses the Gunners.

“@Arsenal needs you, come and beat THIERRY HENRY'S record,” said.

“Praying for the Arsenal move to materialise Abi? We the Gunners are waiting,” @TruthLongji commented.

“Please give us fans a reason to not hold on to a football great like [Thierry] Henry and come to Arsenal and give us a NEW name to SHOUT,” requested @Topzafc.

Some fans, however, feel a move to Arsenal would be a step down for the striker.

“Please don’t go to Arsenal, don’t downgrade to Europa league,” said @datchuguy

“All of you shouting ‘come to Arsenal’, so you do not want him to play Champions League?” posed @Frizzle_Lee.

Some fans would rather see Osimhen in the red of Manchester United instead.

“If Man United knock on your door, my country man pls [please] join. Massive income awaits you plus regular playing time. Our own Nigeria born Ronaldo,” @TNX_farmboy advised the striker.

“@ManUtd your striker,” said @tsatsuRED.

Others would not mind which team he plays for as long as the striker is in the English top-flight.

“Come to the EPL bro, I promise to sign you up in my @OfficialFPL team first thing,” commented @Altamo10.

Article continues below

Osimhen, who has now scored 15 goals for his country to put him in ninth spot on the all-time top scorers list, managed 18 goals for Napoli last season in a campaign where he had to battle with injuries.

Should Osimhen leave Napoli for Arsenal? Share your thoughts below.