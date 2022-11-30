Osimhen can leave with 'unmissable offer' because Napoli are good at finding replacements - Italian agent D'Amico

Italian agent Andrea D'Amico is not ruling out the possibility of Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen leaving Napoli if they receive a brilliant offer.

Osimhen has dominated transfer news

He has so far scored nine goals in Serie A

The Nigerian scored 14 league goals last season

WHAT HAPPENED? 23-year-old Osimhen has been the subject of transfer speculation following his superb displays for the Serie A giants in the current campaign so far.

A host of clubs, among them Premier League outfits, Manchester United, Arsenal and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have been linked with Osimhen, and according to D'Amico, Napoli could lose the star player if they receive a top offer.

WHAT HE SAID: “The epilogue of the current league will be crucial. If an unmissable offer comes, it is not impossible that Victor can leave, especially if Giuntoli [Napoli sporting director] will find an important alternative soon," D'Amico said as quoted by Mundo Napoli.

"It is still early to say what the future of the Nigerian will be, but the sporting director is very good at replacing apparently irreplaceable players. See Kim and Kvara (Kvaratskhelia), which are doing great replacing Koulibaly and Insigne.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen has so far scored nine Serie A goals from 11 matches and has chipped in with two assists. Last season, the Super Eagle made 27 Serie A appearances, scored 14 goals and provided two assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? With Nigeria missing out on the ongoing 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar, Osimhen could likely be involved when Napoli take on Crystal Palace in a friendly at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort on Thursday.

Napoli, who are topping the top-flight with 41 points from 15 matches, will resume their Serie A campaign against Inter Milan at San Siro on January 4.