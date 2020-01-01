Osimhen can become one of the best strikers in the world – Ayegbeni

The former Nigeria striker is backing the youngster to take his game to even greater heights owing to his awe-inspiring form

Fifa ambassador Yakubu Ayegbeni has backed forward Victor Osimhen to become one of the best strikers in the world.

The 21-year-old has been in dazzling form for his French top-flight outfit following his move from Charleroi.

The Great Danes have invested considerable faith in the Nigerian since acquiring him as a replacement for ’s Nicolas Pepe.



However, there is a sense the 2015 U17 Fifa World Cup top scorer still has a lot to offer, as he boasts 18 goals in 38 appearances.



Ayegbeni believes the ex- prodigy who has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence, will someday become one of the world’s leading marksmen.

More teams

“So many young footballers you see here and there don’t love money and not football, but when you see this boy, you will see that he loves football,” the former Portsmouth, and man told Goal.

“That is why you see the desire and zeal in him every time, and if he keeps performing like this week in week out, training well and staying focused, he will be one of the top strikers in the world.

“He is an example to other young footballers who should watch the way he plays at the moment to check themselves.

“Osimhen is a young lad who fights, works so hard and scores goals every week.”

Since breaking his international goal duck against in September 2019, Osimhen has gone ahead to garner four goals in nine caps.

Will @victorosimhen9 break Rashidi Yekini's Nigeria goal record? — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) April 11, 2020

When quizzed if he could break Rashidi Yekini’s Super Eagles goal record (37), ‘The Yak’ who is the country's third all-time leading scorer (21) is upbeat the striker can.

Even at the optimism, he counselled he should be given more playing time by national team handlers to make their dream become a reality.

“Records are meant to be broken,” he continued “He can if given the chance to play and I hope they can let him play in the Super Eagles for more years.

Article continues below

“After he has played for three to five years, Nigerians will say things like 'he’s old, we’re looking for younger players'.

“I hope they will encourage this boy and give him a chance to show his potential in the national team.

“Sometimes he will play and not get the goals, hope they can still invite him because right now, he is one of the best strikers we have in the Nigerian team.”