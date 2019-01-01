Osimhen's away goal drought continues in Lille’s defeat to Olympique Marseille

The Nigerian was a second-half substitute as the Great Danes bowed to the Phocaeans in Saturday’s French top-flight clash

Victor Osimhen continues his chase for a away goal as bowed 2-1 to Olympique at Stade Velodrome.

The international, who was a major doubt for this game owing to injury worries, was introduced for Loic Remy after 65 minutes but could not rescue his team from defeat.

Osimhen remplace Rémy à la pointe de l'attaque.



🔺 @victorosimhen9

🔻 Rémy#OMLOSC 1-0 | ⏱ 65' — LOSC (@losclive) November 2, 2019

Morgan Sanson and Gabriel’s own goal powered Andre Villas-Boas’ men to their fifth win of the season, with Adama Soumaoro’s strike reduced to a mere consolation.

Despite seeing action for just 25 minutes, Osimhen got one shot, nine touches, four passes with a passing accuracy of 75%, albeit he was cautioned in the 83rd minute.

Following the defeat, Lille dropped to fifth spot in the French top-flight with 18 points after 12 games.

Christophe Galtier’s men travel to for Tuesday’s clash with . They sit at the base of Group H with one point from three games.