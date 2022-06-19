The Barcelona striker teamed up with her compatriots to create a stirring dance video

Asisat Oshoala is in high spirits as Nigeria continue preparations for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations next month.

The Barcelona striker does quite a good job of entertaining herself when she is off the field of play.

This time around, she teamed up with Super Falcons colleagues Monday Gift and Chidinma Okeke to create a dance video to Son Of Ika Jamokay’s ‘E Jon’ Ft. Donblu.

“Happy Sunday,” Oshoala captioned the hilarious video on Instagram.



The trio are expected to make Randy Waldrum’s squad as the West African country hopes to defend the African title in Morocco.

Nigeria are pooled in Group C alongside South Africa, Botswana, and Burundi.

Although the Falcons lost twice in the last three meetings with Banyana Banyana since 2018, Oshoala in a recent interview with the Caf website stated that her team’s Group C opener versus Desiree Ellis’ side will not determine the eventual winners.

"I don’t think the opening game is a decider of the tournament, and by the way, it's not only South Africa we will be facing. It's a whole tournament,” she said.

"We are not going to be seated talking tough about just one team [South Africa]. Obviously, they are a very strong team, a very competitive one as well.

“Maybe the mindset of our team and theirs may not be the same, but we have the likes of Cameroon, Morocco, and other great teams in Africa to face.

"We are just basically focused on working on ourselves and we are not so bothered about playing South Africa. When we get to the phase of playing them, we will cross it."

The former Arsenal star emerged as the top scorer in the women’s Spanish Primera Division after scoring 20 goals in 19 league appearances.

She is also positive about replicating her club goalscoring form on the international scene while talking about her personal and Super Falcons' ambitions.

Article continues below

“I am always ready to give 100 per cent whenever I am given the opportunity to play. I am in a positive mood going into the tournament,” she continued.

"For me personally, the main goal is to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup, because, at the end of the day, that is all that matters and every other thing coming after or with it is just secondary.

“The primary aim is to qualify, of course, we want to win [Wafcon] but the main goal is to qualify for the World Cup."