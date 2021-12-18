Oshoala returns to training: Huge boost for Nigeria and Barcelona

Asisat Oshoala has returned to full training with Barcelona after recovering from a knee injury.

The Nigeria international was forced off injured during a Uefa Women’s Champions League encounter against Hoffenheim on November 10.

She was subsequently replaced by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic in the 63rd minute as the Spaniards cruised to a 4-0 triumph at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, Sant Joan Despi.

Following several scans, it was disclosed that she had ruptured a posterior cruciate ligament. Due to the injury setback, she missed Barca’s eight matches in all competitions.

Ahead of their home game against Madrid, the reigning European queens have confirmed in a statement that the African is now back from injury as she trained without a problem on Friday.

“Step by step,” the club posted, with a photo of the former Arsenal and Liverpool star on Instagram.

Oshoala was not listed in Saturday’s 4-0 decimation of Rayo Vallecano as Jana Fernandez, Aitana Bonmatí, Jenni Hermoso, and Melanie Serrano all found the net.

Internationally, this comeback from injury is a big relief for Randy Waldrum’s women who must defeat Cote d’Ivoire in two months time to qualify for the 2022 African Women’s Cup of Nations billed for Morocco.

Before her injury, she was named in the Fifa technical advisory group set up to ensure that African football gets to the ‘next level’.

In a chat with GOAL, she revealed what her roles would be and what she intended to achieve, having found a ‘bigger platform’ where her voice will be heard.

“As a young player growing up, I went through a lot of things because of my environment regarding women’s football,” the 27-year-old said.

“I have always been a person who likes to make things right which was why I set up my foundation as well without being noticed.

“I am really happy to be a part of this technical group, I am really happy to share my ideas and what I feel is happening in Africa as it concerns football.

“At the end of the day, it is to bring forward the errors and what is making us stay back with the ambition of making things better. The goal is to make African football get to the next level.”

Most probably the greatest African women’s footballer of all time owing to her trophy-laden career, Oshoala has been an exponent of empowering girls football.