Oshoala’s Barcelona loses Champions League final to Olympique Lyon

Asisat Oshoala’s Barcelona failed to defend their Champions League title after losing 3-1 to Olympique Lyon on Saturday.

The Nigeria international was introduced for Jennifer Hermoso in the second half, however, she could do little to stop the French team from emerging victorious.

Heading into the final played at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Barcelona ended the league season with a 2-1 over Atletico Madrid – having already won the title with 30 wins in 30 games.

On Saturday, Lyon made their intent known by taking a sixth-minute lead through Amandine Chantal Henry, while Selma Bacha set up Ada Stolsmo Hegerberg for the second in the 23rd minute.

While the Spaniards were trying to find their way back into the match, Sonia Bompastor’s women netted their third goal in the 33rd minute after Hegerberg set up Catarina Macario.

In the goal-laden first half, Barca pulled one back four minutes before the half time break as Alexia Putellas Caroline beat goalkeeper Christiane Endler thanks to an assist from Graham Hansen.

Despite an improved second-half display by Jonathan Giraldez, they could not find their way back into the game.

Reigning African Women’s Player of the Year Oshoala came in for Hermoso in the 46th minute, but she was marked out by the defensive quartet of Selma Bacha, Griedge Bathy, Wendie Therese Renard, and Ellie Carpenter.

Thanks to this result, Lyon have now won the competition for a record eighth time.

Oshoala had emerged as the top scorer in the women’s Spanish Primera Division with Barcelona.

The 27-year-old achieved that feat after scoring 20 goals in 19 league appearances and shared the award with Brazilian Geyse Ferreira, who managed 20 goals in 27 appearances for Madrid CFF.

In a recent interview, the former Arsenal and Liverpool striker disclosed her love for football, claiming that those who watch her play can decide if she deserves to win the Ballon d’Or.

“I’m just a girl who loves football. I think people out there who see my game would be the ones to decide if I deserve the award,” she said in an interview with DW.

“If they say I am good enough, sure.

“I just want to go out there and score goals, that’s what makes me happy. Whatever award that comes is secondary.”