Osewe: Gor Mahia, Kerr pay tribute to late club driver

The staff member has been loyal to K'Ogalo, serving without complaints and delivering services effectively

Kenyan Premier League champions are mourning the death of their driver Patrick Osewe.

The club confirmed the demise of their staff member through their official Facebook account. "Transition: It is with profound grief that we announce the passing on of our long-serving driver Mr Patrick Osewe," K'Ogalo posted.

"Fondly known as Agwambo, he died on Wednesday after a long illness; kindly put his family and relatives in your prayers."

More teams

Former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has revealed how friendly the late Osewe was and his impact to the team at large.

"[Osewe] was our 12th man as they say; it was an honour to know and be a good friend to laugh and share a [drink] with and he would do anything for any player or staff," Kerr told Goal on Thursday.

"He was so happy, always smiling and was more important to the team than anyone. I will miss him; spent time in Kibera with his family and friends, I will miss him."

The 53-year-old has also revealed how the late driver strengthened the team even when times were difficult and how he showed his loyalty to the club despite facing trying moments in his home.

"He sadly lost his wife last year and now his youngest daughter is all alone. 'Agwambo' didn’t have much but he loved his K’Ogalo, loved a beer and loved to smile and make me happy especially when salaries and things went wrong he never let it hurt him. I’m sure Bobby [Williamson], Frank [Nuttal], Hassan [Oktay], Polack [Steven] felt the same.

"Fans forget the people that make a football team, who would do anything for the players and staff; they get overlooked but he was one of us and I’m deeply saddened about his passing.

"I am so sorry I did not know how ill he was. He has gone too soon; how he drove us at night from Kisumu or Kericho to Nairobi through the night I will never know."