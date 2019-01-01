Oscar Igaida: The new players will help AFC Leopards to rise again

Ingwe official welcomes the new signings, saying they will need to help the side improve

AFC Secretary-General Oscar Igaida is confident that the players signed by the club during the recently completed transfer window have what it takes to help the team improve.

David Ochieng, Paul Were, Boniface Mukhekhe, Soter Kayumba, Ivan Sekazza, and Shami Kibwana are some of the new faces at the Den.

Igaida says the team is better equipped to challenge other teams in the second half of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

“The players we have brought in are experienced and are aware of the needs in the top tier. They have massive experience that will benefit us in the remaining part of the season," Igaida told Goal.

"We are expecting an improved second half, we want to push harder and finish as high as possible.”

Igaida says the technical bench is now more than capable to guide the team to greater heights.

“We have an experienced coach and his team; we know they are capable of helping the team win as many games as possible,” he added.

AFC Leopards are currently placed 10th on the KPL table with 26 points after a poor start that saw the team drop into the relegation zone.