Oscar Igaida: Dan Mule is still the chairman of AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule is out on a business strip in Zambia

AFC Leopards Secretary-General Oscar Igaida is adamant Dan Mule is still the club's chairman.

On Thursday, Ingwe named a committee to investigate what is happening at the club, something that was interpreted to be a silent ‘coup’ meant to oust the current chairman.

Igaida has, however, dismissed those reports, saying Mule remains the head and that the formed committee is there to help the team.

"That is a committee formed to investigate what is ailing the club, and they have 60 days to do so. After that, they will come with a report to the National Executive Council, NEC, with recommendations on how to improve the team. It is meant to help the team.

Article continues below

"Reports that we have ousted Mule are baseless, as a matter of fact, he is aware of this; it is only that he is out of the country. But we had his blessings, and he has supported the idea fully," Igaida told Goal.

Ingwe has won just three matches this season, something that has seen the team drop to the 15th place with 10 points.