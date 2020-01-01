Oruo: Gor Mahia appoint sports consultant as Aduda’s interim successor

The position fell vacant when the previous holder declared his interest to vie for the FKF presidential seat

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have appointed Raymond Oruo as an acting CEO.

Oruo is taking up the position that was left by Lordvick Aduda, who decided to quit and vie for the Football (FKF) presidential seat in the upcoming national elections.

K’Ogalo have listed Oruo’s expertise as one of the reasons for appointing him to the position.

“Gor Mahia on September 9 2020, appointed [Raymond] Oruo as Sports Management Consultant, Marketing Consultant and Acting Chief Executive Officer,” read a letter dated September 30, obtained by Goal and signed by the secretary-general Sam Ochola.

“Raymond brings a lot of sports management experience to our club having done the same in other areas including holding the position of Sports Manager at bank. He will be the head of the club's secretariat and will work under the supervision of the club's secretary-general.

“The club's executive and the entire Gor Mahia FC fraternity wish Raymond Oruo the best in this challenging and exciting position in our club.”

In a separate interview with Goal, Ochola explained why Gor Mahia did not advertise the position before appointing Oruo.

“The position became vacant since Aduda left to vie for the FKF presidency and he has the club's recommendations in the race,” Ochola said on Wednesday.

“Oruo is coming to lead the club in that position in an interim capacity though.

“Thereafter we will advertise the position to find a permanent Executive Officer. We did not advertise the vacancy before because of the financial constraints the club is facing but we will surely do in the next process.”

A Gor Mahia CEO is expected to undertake various responsibilities that include marketing and reinforcing the club's organisational structures.

“Develop and implement the Gor Mahia strategic plan, marketing and business plans to maintain and increase revenues from existing operations as well as new business opportunities,” read the club's requirements of a CEO.

“Develop policies and strategies for financial management, accountability and long terms stability through conservative fiscal management of resources.

“Lead, guide, integrate the secretariat and reinforce organisational structures for effectiveness and efficiency. Be in charge of matchday activities both in and out of the country.

“Provide significant input into the budgeting process and ensure an efficient and effective process in place ensuring compliance. Attend executive committee meetings; take agenda, minutes and materials and ensure compliance with legal and regulatory obligations.”