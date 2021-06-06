Oruo explains why Gor Mahia are below Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns' level

The administrator has picked areas which K'Ogalo have failed in their pursuit to transition into a bigger club especially in the continent

Gor Mahia acting CEO Raymond Oruo has explained why the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side has not evolved into a strong team like other prominent African sides.

Oruo mentioned how the Premier Soccer League sides Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns as well as Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek are more stable and why K'Ogalo have struggled to reach their level.

"Let us face it and I will be very blunt here we are not at the same level as Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns or Al Ahly and their rivals Zamalek. We have to look at things from a historical perspective and fast-track it forward to where we are now, " Oruo told Radull Live.

"Just like any other sports discipline, we have not changed with the global trends in terms of restructuring and, therefore, we have not made ourselves ready for the times. We are transitioning very slowly even as K'Ogalo and make ourselves ready for the market at the time.

"We have a fan base, but how do we move and monetise that? This is where the struggle is now because we have not changed quickly enough to adapt to the demands of the market. Corporates will visit, and the first question they will ask is about governance and the types of structures that run the club.

"Tanzania is getting things right and now they are taking our best players. This is because they have shifted from sponsorship to investment, and the question we should ask is whether we are good enough to attract investors."

The official also believes the club can evolve but is worried about the speed at which the transition will take place.

"The current Gor Mahia constitution allows that, but the truth is, as we are structured to be a community club, that is not good for investment. We must change and allow ownership and investment into the vehicle that is the club to make it commercially viable," he added.

"The speed with which we are going to move from where we are to where we want is a game-changer. For now, we are stuck and we are moving slowly. There is a lot of murmurs that 'this is our club and it will be taken away from us', but the question is what are you doing with it?

"We have to understand Gor Mahia's fans' psyche and where our problems lie."

Despite their dominance on the local pitch, Gor Mahia have been facing financial difficulties.

The situation has had a ripple effect on the club's performance, especially in the Caf Champions League and the Confederation Cup.