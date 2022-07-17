The former AFC Leopards centre-back has left the Brewers after helping them secure back-to-back FKF Premier League titles

Tusker defender Christopher Oruchum has left Kenya for Tanzania to join Mainland League side Namungo FC.

The versatile defender has been a key player for the Brewers in the last two campaigns which saw them win as many Football Kenya Federation Premier League titles.

The Ruaraka-based side have confirmed the exit of the ex-Thika United centre-back and went on to wish him the best.

What have Tusker said?

"Tusker FC defender Christopher Oruchum has left the club upon the expiry of his contract and will be off to seek a new challenge," Robert Matano's side posted.

"The defender arrived at Tusker at the beginning of the 2020-21 season and has successfully won back-to-back titles.

"Oruchum was signed from AFC Leopards and has previously also featured at Thika United where he started off his Premier League experience straight from High School.

"Last season, 'The Professor' was one of the strongest pillars of the team, having featured in 31 matches and kept 19 clean sheets."

The best times at Tusker

Despite featuring for now defunct Thika United and Ingwe, the experienced defender has revealed it was at Ruaraka where he had the best moments of his career to date.

"I want to say a big thank you to the Tusker family; from the management, my fellow players, technical bench members and the fans for their support for the two years that I have been at the club," Oruchum said.

"I have enjoyed tremendous growth with the challenges to perform well atae high level consistently.

"I have won the league back to back which is really something amazing for any player. Two League titles, One Charity Cup Trophy, and three medals on, I can say I have had the best time at Tusker FC.

"I am off to a new challenge but I will leave with my head held high as a proud alumnus of this great club."

Oruchum went on to wish the best in the forthcoming campaign: "To the team, I want to wish them all the best in the coming season."