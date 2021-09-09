Orlando Pirates signings ‘are not the right players for the team’ - Modabi

The Buccaneers signed seven players for the 2021/22 season but those who have already played are yet to impress

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Gerald Modabi feels the club is getting it wrong on the transfer market by signing players who are having little impact in the team.

This season, the Buccaneers signed defender Kwanda Mngonyama and midfielder Bandile Shandu, both from Maritzburg United.

Also signed were Goodman Mosele, Ntsako Makhubele and Monnapule Saleng who was immediately sent out to Swallows FC on loan.

The club then went to West Africa to bring in Ghanaian forward Kwane Peprah and Nigerian defender Olisa Ndah.

“I think maybe the guys who are being signed are not the right players for the team,” Modabi told Phakaathi.

“And now, with a club like Pirates, you will always find the supporters saying this player is not the club’s material because they know what kind of a player you have to be to fit in at Pirates.”

With the season still in the early stages, only Shandu and Mosele have featured in Premier Soccer League games but are yet to dish out influential performances, while others are yet to play.

The Buccaneers are yet to win a single match this season, starting with elimination from the MTN8 by Soweto rivals Swallows FC.

They then drew their Premier Soccer League matches against Stellenbosch and Marumo Gallants as they now prepare to meet Swallows again on Saturday.

Four of the Buccaneers’ new signings were made by Josef Zinnabauer before the club brought in three more after the German’s departure.

“If you check at the past players, they were streetwise footballers like Teboho Moloi, Botsotso Makhanya, Joseph Makhanya, Gift Leremi, Benedict Vilakazi and even the Zambian, Perry Mutapa,” said Modabi.

“People might say, like me, he didn’t play 40 games back to back, but he was in that mold of Pirates material. Not players who need the chairman to visit the club’s training facilities now and again to make sure that everything is okay [motivated to play well].”