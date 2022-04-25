Richard Ofori’s dance after taking the Orlando Pirates penalty against Simba SC in the quarter-final of Caf Confederation Cup second leg duel has amused fans.

The Sea Robbers advanced after securing a 4-3 victory - when the match ended at 1-1 on aggregate - in the post-match shootout.

The Ghanaian denied Jonas Mkude and scored the last spot-kick for the Bucs, but it was his dancing style that was the subject matter of discussion thereafter.

The majority of the fans seemed not to have been convinced that the goalkeeper could dance at all.

Teach ofori how to dance pic.twitter.com/7evXQyz4Zn — DANIEL 💀☠️ (@Muvhangotshedza) April 24, 2022

Which dance was that from Richard Ofori? https://t.co/VcgDQ05ARW — JasonBannerman (@jasonbannerman) April 24, 2022

Richard Ofori what dance is that? pic.twitter.com/OQB0EuZnj9 — Don Summer (@donsummerone) April 24, 2022

While some concentrated on his dancing style, others chose to praise him for his performance that pushed the Soweto giants to the last eight.

In case you’ve forgotten, Richard Ofori is still a super shot stopper pic.twitter.com/Ex3pkLmZ4J — Waakye 2 billion🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@ivmdecember) April 25, 2022

Kwame Preprah a striker Otto Addo must keep an eye on.



He was in my squad for the world cup.



And Richard Ofori? I think our number 1 is back! — Listowel Mensah (AK-0000317) (@Listo_Mens) April 24, 2022

And some were mesmerized by his qualities, saying he is a better penalty taker than his teammates.

Ofori kicking Penalties better than half of the Orlando Pirates squad☠️❤️🥂🔥 pic.twitter.com/BCSGT9tzw5 — Breezy_Sa (@IamBreezy_SA) April 24, 2022

Lorch : “I am taking the last penalty “



Ofori : pic.twitter.com/MgovyZ3pA7 — Khuthie Munyai (@khuthadzomunyai) April 24, 2022

Ofori should take penalties in every match now for Orlando Pirates cos he kicks way better than this kabelo dlamini kid 🙄 pic.twitter.com/glhdyzp7mN — Innocent Mahlobo (@Imahlobo05) April 24, 2022

And of course, some were not convinced by the fact that Ofori was allowed to take the penalty against Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

Why was Ofori allowed to take that final penalty @orlandopirates?



Why such unnecessary risk when you have seasoned ballers available to take it? pic.twitter.com/luyjqCOhG9 — Fully Vaxxed G! (@_Sir_CharlesR) April 25, 2022

That penalty from Ofori was very suicidal penalty he must never again kick such lucky was on him last night otherwise that was bad penalty — Mawethu@18 (@MawethuTheSeed) April 25, 2022

Why is Ofori taking a penalty? — YLLO ♤♤ (@W_Shabangu) April 24, 2022

One fan stated Ofori is better at penalty conversion than Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese international could not convert successfully from the spot during their Premier League game against Arsenal.

Ofori is a better penalty taker than Bruno Fernandes — siyasamkela (@siyamtitshana) April 24, 2022

But as the majority were eager to praise the Ghanaian shot-stopper, Thembinkosi Lorch, who was returning to the starting XI, got himself a fair share of applause.

The real Lorch we know is now back 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 , big ups to the fans for the bringing such heat and motivation #DateMyFamily #Simba #Lorch #OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/jtMnCWZc12 — Kabelo 🇿🇦🇧🇼 (@Lefakane04) April 24, 2022

Put respect on this man 👐🏴‍☠️ Lorch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P1JOkob7L8 — Ntwana Ya Muff👅Town 🇵🇹 (@Drogba_Donaldo7) April 24, 2022

I honestly will never understand why Thembinkosi Lorch was out of the Pirates line up. He's the best Pirates has. — A Dog That Bites (@SkepeMatsebane) April 24, 2022

Lorch is the best player in the PSL🤭🔥☠️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fs3m9EcqCW — Isaiah 60:22🕯🙏🏻❤️ (@DineoManamela1) April 24, 2022

