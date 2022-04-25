Orlando Pirates keeper Ofori's dance style amuses fans in Caf Confederation Cup victory against Simba SC
Richard Ofori’s dance after taking the Orlando Pirates penalty against Simba SC in the quarter-final of Caf Confederation Cup second leg duel has amused fans.
The Sea Robbers advanced after securing a 4-3 victory - when the match ended at 1-1 on aggregate - in the post-match shootout.
The Ghanaian denied Jonas Mkude and scored the last spot-kick for the Bucs, but it was his dancing style that was the subject matter of discussion thereafter.
The majority of the fans seemed not to have been convinced that the goalkeeper could dance at all.
While some concentrated on his dancing style, others chose to praise him for his performance that pushed the Soweto giants to the last eight.
And some were mesmerized by his qualities, saying he is a better penalty taker than his teammates.
And of course, some were not convinced by the fact that Ofori was allowed to take the penalty against Wekundu wa Msimbazi.
One fan stated Ofori is better at penalty conversion than Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese international could not convert successfully from the spot during their Premier League game against Arsenal.
But as the majority were eager to praise the Ghanaian shot-stopper, Thembinkosi Lorch, who was returning to the starting XI, got himself a fair share of applause.
Is Ofori a good dancer? Tell us what you think in the comment section.