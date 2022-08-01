Orlando Pirates, Bafana Bafana to regret letting Benni McCarthy get away to Manchester United?

The ex-Porto, Ajax Amsterdam, Celta Vigo, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United marksmen has joined the Old Trafford club as a first team striker coach

Having previously been touted as a possible Orlando Pirates or Bafana Bafana head coach, Benni McCarthy's move to Manchester United means it could be many years before he works in South Africa again.

The move took many in the football world by surprise, and caused a real buzz in the South African soccer fraternity over the weekend.

Prior to signing for one of the world's biggest clubs, McCarthy had been axed by AmaZulu in March and had spent more than three months jobless.

During that time he was linked strongly to the Orlando Pirates job, while previously, McCarthy had also seemingly been a forerunner for the Bafana head coach position.

It's possible of course that Bucs had engaged with Benni, only to find he had already been in discussions with Manchester United.

But considering that the Old Trafford club only appointed their current technical team just over two months ago, it also seems feasible that Pirates could have brought Benni on board, had they wanted to.

It's not only Bucs who seemingly spurned ex-Pirates striker McCarthy; there are numerous PSL clubs who could potentially have signed him.

Now however, that opportunity seems long gone. With Manchester United on his CV, the footballing world should become Benni's oyster - it's highly unlikely we'll see him in the PSL any time soon; it could well be a couple of decades before he returns; perhaps to coach the national team one day.

And of course when the former Cape Town City coach does come home, having earned big salaries overseas, he'll be able to command top dollar from PSL clubs or Safa, should Bafana be interested.

Considering a club of Manchester United's stature felt Benni was good enough for them, it does rather feel that South African football has missed out.

There are also several other ex-players Bafana Bafana stars from Benni’s era who have been underappreciated at home.

Striker-specific coaching needed in SA

Also noteworthy is McCarthy’s role with the Red Devils – he’s been tasked with coaching the strikers.

Individual coaching has become more prominent in recent years, but is an aspect which has not been fully embraced yet in the PSL and at national team level.

There are numerous ex-strikers in South Africa who could and should be employed as individual striking coaches; goal-scoring has after all been an Achilles Heel for some time in the PSL.