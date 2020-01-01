Origi: Kenya, HIFK Fotboll star forgives Holopainen after match-fixing claims

The writer tweeted that the custodian had been involved in the illegal act after he received two yellow cards in a span of two minutes

and HIFK Fotboll star Arnold Origi has forgiven Finnish journalist Pekka Holopainen for claiming the goalkeeper was involved in a match-fixing incident.

Origi was red-carded when HIFK Fotboll played and lost 3-2 to Turku on August 14 which led to the journalist claiming, in a Twitter post, that the Kenyan goalkeeper had deliberately been sent off in the 89th minute.

“It was important for me to meet Pekka Holopainen face to face. When I heard the news of what he had said, I was very disappointed and angry,” Origi said in a statement obtained by Goal. “There are many people who just make an apology without really meaning it, because it belongs and because you should not lose face in public.

"He's an experienced journalist, so he should have known better before publishing his tweet," the stopper added. “Therefore, I did not buy his apology on Twitter but wanted to meet him to make sure he really means it.

“Holopainen got in touch and wanted to meet me, so we decided to go to lunch together. I could see from his eyes that he was really sad, and he told me that it was a dark moment for him when he wrote the comment.”

The Kenya star said he was convinced Holopainen was very sorry for what he said after analysing him thoroughly during their one-on-one meeting.

“At the base of our discussion, I could see that he was sincere when he apologised,” Origi added. “We have all made mistakes and said stupid things, which you later regret. He regretted his mistake and thus I could forgive him.

“There is a lot in our society today that is about spreading false rumours and hanging out with other people on social media after they have made a mistake.

“I do not want to be a part of this and have even made mistakes myself several times. If someone disappears, but then is genuinely remorseful and apologises, you can talk through the situation together and then move on to the next chapter.

“Holopainen and I have met, said what we have to say to each other, and now we can forget what happened and move on.”

Origi was shown the red card after he had also been booked in the 87th minute.