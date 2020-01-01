Origi: Harambee Stars goalkeeper leaves Finnish side HIFK Fotboll

The experienced goalkeeper signed for the club after his move to Crystal Palace did not materialise in the end

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi has left Finland top-flight side HIFK Fotboll.

Origi, who joined the Scandinavian club in March 2019 after a deal to the Premier League side did not materialise in the last minutes, leaves after more than a year with them.

“HIFK thanks Arnold Origi for two memorable seasons, all the great victories, numerous top defences, singing the pride chant of 'IFK Stad' after the game with the winners, and above all the great moments during our joint journey,” HIFK Fotboll said in a statement.

In the just-ended season, the goalkeeper kept seven clean sheets as HIFK Fottboll finished the campaign eighth with 28 points. Overall, Origi started in 33 games for the Finnish club and received a red card which led to a bitter social media reaction from journalist Pekka Holopainen.

Holopainen had claimed the goalkeeper was involved in a match-fixing incident when he was red-carded as HIFK Fotboll played and lost 3-2 to Turku on August 14, 2020.

The red card incident, consequent reaction from the Finnish writer and the armistice between the parties would go down as Origi’s most remembered moment in the country

“It was important for me to meet Pekka Holopainen face to face. When I heard the news of what he had said, I was very disappointed and angry,” Origi said in a statement then.

“There are many people who just make an apology without really meaning it, because it belongs and because you should not lose face in public.

“We have all made mistakes and said stupid things, which you later regret. He regretted his mistake and thus I could forgive him.

“There is a lot in our society today that is about spreading false rumours and hanging out with other people on social media after they have made a mistake.

“I do not want to be a part of this and have even made mistakes myself several times. If someone disappears, but then is genuinely remorseful and apologises, you can talk through the situation together and then move on to the next chapter.

“Holopainen and I have met, said what we have to say to each other, and now we can forget what happened and move on.”

His exit means there is only one Kenyan remaining at the club - Sydney Lokale, who was signed from .

The former and goalkeeper has also played for Kongsvinger, Sandnes Ulf, Ullensaker Kisa IL, Fredkistad, Moss and Lillestrom.