‘The chapter was not closed’ - Origi happy to return for Kenya duty

The Norway-based custodian reveals his happiness at returning to the national team and promises big things in the new chapter

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi has revealed he is happy to open a new chapter with the national team after he was handed a call for the qualifiers against Comoros.

Origi, who is the cousin of striker Divock, last played for in a 1-0 defeat at home to Guinea-Bissau on March 27, 2016, and five years later he was recalled by coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee ahead of the double-header against the island nation.

Origi has now told Goal he is happy to return to the national team fold and further promised to open a new chapter and leave a mark by achieving big things with the team.

More teams

“It feels great to be back in the national team,” Origi told Goal on Tuesday. “I knew one day I will return, the chapter was not closed and it is my time now to write a new chapter, a new history with the national team.

“I am here for something big, I want to achieve big things with this team and I know there is always pressure which comes with it but I am ready to achieve my targets.”

Origi is likely to start for Kenya against Comoros and talking of the match he said: “It will be a difficult game, [Comoros] are a good team, they have many players in Europe and they have actively been playing football despite Covid-19.

“We want to return to Afcon and it is the reason we must work hard to beat them, we need the points, it will be good to win our home matches and strive hard to get something in away matches.”

Article continues below

Origi, who lives in Norway but was turning out for HIFK Fotboll in Finland until recently, was Kenya’s goalkeeper for close to four years after he took over the mantle from Francis Onyiso and made his debut against in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in 2005.

The last time Kenya played against the island nation in Nairobi was in the 2015 Afcon qualifier on May 8, 2014, when they emerged 1-0 winners with the return leg ending 2-2 after goals from Victor Wanyama and Clifford Miheso.

Kenya are currently second in Group G after managing two draws from their first two matches, 1-1 against and the same scoreline against Togo.