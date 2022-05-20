Origi leaving ‘forever a Liverpool legend’ as Klopp is quizzed on further summer transfers at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Divock Origi will be leaving Anfield this summer as “forever a Liverpool legend”, with the Reds boss adamant that nobody else has expressed a desire to move on ahead of another transfer window.

A Belgian forward that famously helped to secure Champions League glory in 2019 by scoring in a remarkable semi-final fightback against Barcelona and a final showdown with domestic rivals Tottenham is preparing to hit free agency at the end of his contract.

There has been talk of him linking up with Serie A title hopefuls AC Milan, with Klopp hoping to see the 27-year-old get a fitting send off during one last outing on Merseyside against Wolves on Sunday.

Is Divock Origi a Liverpool legend?

Klopp has said of bidding farewell to those approaching the end of their current deals, with Origi moving on after seven years and 175 appearances: “We can only do it with those we know are definitely leaving, and that's Div.

“Yes, I expect him to get a special reception or farewell. He is, and will be for me forever, a Liverpool legend, one of the most important players I ever had.

“That might sound strange, but it is a pure joy to work together. He deserves all good thoughts we can generate for his future.

“Wherever he will go he will be successful. He is an outstanding player, outstanding boy. Everybody in the team loves him. I remember so many things when I think about Div.”

Will anybody else be leaving Liverpool?

James Milner is another of those that is set to be out of contract this summer, although the versatile 36-year-old may yet be offered another short-term extension.

Questions have been asked of whether Takumi Minamino will be sticking around amid fierce competition for places, while superstar forwards Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all approaching the final 12 months of their respective deals.

Quizzed on the exit rumours that continue to rage, Klopp has said: “I don’t want to see anybody leave but that is life.

“Nobody came to see me and said they want to leave and no agent called me. It is just possible this season because of the group we have, we have top-class players, world-class players in the past where we did not.

“It was a lot what happened in this past year and I have no idea who wants to go and I don’t see that but if somebody says that then the normal thing happens and a club has to make an offer but it is really not the moment.

“We have to keep everybody in line which is not a problem for the last two games.”

After facing Wolves in a contest that may yet deliver another Premier League title to Anfield, Liverpool are due to face Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final at Stade de France on May 28.

