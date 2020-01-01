Organised Kaizer Chiefs up there with top European clubs - Akumu

The deep-lying midfielder opens up about his ambition and love for the South African outfit after his 2020 move

international Anthony Akumu has stated Premier Soccer League ( ) side are a well-organised team, just like some top European clubs.

Akumu, 27, joined the South African giants from another big side, Zesco United of Zambia in 2020, after winning three Faz Super League titles with the Ndola-based side.

“It’s a dream come true, to play for one of the best and [most] organised teams in Africa,” Akumu told Nation Sports.

“At Kaizer Chiefs, everything is organised from training, dressing room to match days. Kaizer Chiefs are at a different level, it’s up there with top clubs in Europe. They treat their players like true professionals.”

The former defensive midfielder has not quite settled at the Naturena-based club partly because of an injury he carried over from Zesco United but he is hopeful, sooner rather than later, he will cement his place.

“I started very slow but I’m hopeful I’ll pick up when we resume. I get my strength from God. I’m a prayerful man and all my life I’ve been very spiritual. Where I am today it’s because of God. My background also motivates me a lot because many people are looking up to me back home,” continued the towering midfielder.

“It’s a privilege to be here, I’m grateful to everyone who played a part for me to be here. It’s up to me to show what I can give.”

A star-studded midfield comprising of South African George Maluleka, 31, Australian/South African Kearyn Baccus, 28 and Zimbabwean Willard Katsande, 34, made Akumu's fight to join the first team even harder.

But Maluleka's exit, who signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundown this year, might be a blessing for Akumu to cement his place at Amakhosi.

“Everywhere I have played there has been competition especially in midfield,” confident Akumu added.

“I believe in healthy competition, if someone is good it will be seen by everyone. It’s about supporting the person who is playing as you work hard and wait for your time.

“I believe everyone in life has got a chance. It’s not about breaking into the first team but using the minutes that you get. You can start a match and perform poorly but you can also come in as a substitute and end up being the hero.”

Teddy, as Akumu is widely known by his peers and fans, has also set an ambition of winning the title with Chiefs.

The club was leading the PSL table with 48 points, four more than second-placed having played a game more, when the competition was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Winning the PSL with Kaizer Chiefs would mean a lot to me because it will be my fifth league title. I hope we can continue our good run in the remaining matches and emerge champions,” concluded the 2013 -winning star.

The PSL's fate, with regard to resumption or cancellation, has not been decided yet.