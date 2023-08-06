Optimistic?! Bayern Munich have already found a luxury home in Bavaria for Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are inching closer to signing Harry Kane from Tottenham with the Bavarians already having located a house for the striker.

Bayern confident of Kane signing

Find luxury home for striker in Bavaria

Levy still holding out on talks

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur all summer with Bayern appearing as the most probable destination. Despite struggling to come to an agreement with Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, who has pulled some antics to try and delay talks, the Bavarians have shown their confidence in completing the move by already locating a luxury home for the English captain, as per The Mirror.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have already secured a place in the changing room for Kane and are in contact with his advisors concerning the jersey number he will don. The pressure from the German heavyweights on Levy to sell his talisman has not abated.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Levy demands £120 million ($150m) before he even considers selling his team's leading scorer, but Bayern has put up a deal worth £87 million ($110m) upfront and another £8 million ($10m) in add-ons.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? While it may be unlikely, Bayern will be really keen to bring in the striker before the commencement of their season in the DFL Supercup against RB Leipzig on August 12.