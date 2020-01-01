Opiyo: Nairobi City Stars midfielder reveals biggest regret in football

The veteran midfielder is confident Simba wa Nairobi will roar in the Kenyan Premier League next season

City Stars midfielder Peter Opiyo has revealed his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in 2015 remains his biggest regret in football since it denied him an opportunity to change his life for the better.

The much-travelled midfielder was on top of his game and had managed to get the attention of an unnamed club in .

"[My biggest regret] was when I injured my ACL in late 2015," the midfielder is told the club's official website.

More teams

"I could not do anything to prevent it though. This led to a lost opportunity in Denmark, in what was a sure deal. That would have been a gate to real success."

After failing to click while at former Kenyan Premier League side Thika United in 2008, the midfielder made a name for himself at and has gone to explain what happened.

"I found Gor Mahia was rebuilding under [the late] coach James Siang'a and I joined them in [February] 2009 on loan," he continued.

"Being young and bubbly - and given the fact I could not be absorbed at Thika, the youth in me... I found at Gor I had everything to prove. I guess that is where everything started hitting a high for me including a National team call up."

Despite his undoubted talent and experience, the central midfielder opted to join Simba wa Nairobi at the beginning of the year.

"Joining City Stars was a very easy decision to make. I loved the vision of the President [Jonathan Jackson], the quality of the coach [Sanjin Alagic] and the players that had joined the club. That sealed my decision," Opiyo revealed

"The club is professionally run just like some of those I turned out for abroad. What I loved the most other than that was meeting young enthusiastic players such as [Kevin Okumu], Maloba [Oliver], [Charles Otieno] who were all raring to go.

"Collectively the team has a good blend of players from the young to the experienced."

The Kawangware based side are set to play in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) for the 2020/2021 season after the Football Federation, who are in charge of the NSL, promoted them alongside Bidco United.

Article continues below

Opiyo has no doubt, the team will perform well.

"The promotion announcement was one of my happiest moments. The players I found in the team had already played their part and it was only a matter of time before City Stars were declared champions of the NSL," he continued.

"Can they match up? Definitely yes. With the President’s support, the kind of coach that we have, we only need to add a few more quality to help the already able playing unit."