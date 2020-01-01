Opiyo: Gor Mahia complete signing of former Nairobi City Stars goalkeeper

The experienced custodian is the first player Goal understands K’Ogalo have acquired ahead of the 2020/21 season

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have completed the signing of goalkeeper Levis Opiyo.

Opiyo was a free agent after his contract with Nairobi City Stars expired and he expressed an unwillingness to extend it.

A source from Gor Mahia has indicated to Goal the former Thika United custodian has already put pen to paper for a fairly long deal.

“[Levis] Opiyo has signed a two-year contract with Gor Mahia already. He has visited the club’s office where he signed the papers to serve Gor Mahia for the two seasons ahead,” the source told Goal.

Goal also understands Fredrick Odhiambo has been released by Gor Mahia and his place is expected to be filled by Opiyo.

“It is also true that [Fredrick] Odhiambo has left the club,” the source added.

“This is just the beginning of our transfer activities in the market as we hope to assemble a better and competitive team going forward.

“We need a team that will help mount a good campaign both at the domestic and international levels.”

Opiyo is expected to battle for a starting position with Boniface Oluoch who has remained a key man for a dominant K’Ogalo side in the Premier League scene since 2015 when he was signed from .

The exit of David Mapigano, who was signed before the 2019/20 season began, is understood to have made Gor Mahia prioritise the signing of a goalkeeper.

Opiyo has played for one foreign club in his career, lower league German side Fortuna Babelsberg. He has played for many local clubs including Posta , Thika United, , , Mahakama FC, and .

He made his name at Thika United where he worked with goalkeepers Lukas Indeche, Zamu Adisa and Joel Bataro when the Thika-based club was still in the KPL.

Gor Mahia are also understood to have reached an agreement with defender Kevin Okumu.

Okumu, like Opiyo, were key for Nairobi City Stars in the National Super League (NSL) where they were declared champions when the league was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Nairobi City Stars Chief Executive Officer Patrick Korir confirmed both Opiyo and Okumu left the club due to expiration of their contracts.

“Yes, Opiyo left after his contract expired and Okumu hinted he had other offers and that is why he could not extend his stay with us,” Korir told Goal.

Opiyo’s signing is the first Gor Mahia have completed and they are linked with a number of local stars.