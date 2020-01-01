Oparanozie rescues Dijon from Kith's Reims with third goal

24 hours after her brace against Standard Liege, the Nigeria international was on target against the Cameroonian team

Desire Oparanozie continued her fine goalscoring form for as they forced Easther Mayi Kith's to a 2-2 draw in Sunday evening's Grand Est Women's Cup match at Phalsbourg.

Having opened her Dijon goal account with a brace against Standard Liege on Saturday, Oparanonzie scored inside injury time to save Yannick Chandioux's team from defeat 24 hours later.

The result saw Dijon earn a point and preserve their unbeaten run in four warm-up matches in the build-up to the new campaign.

Following Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Liege, Darya Kravets broke the deadlock five minutes from half time to hand Reims the lead.

Lena Goetsch doubled the lead for Amandine Miquel's ladies six minutes after the restart but Rose Lavaud pulled one back 15 minutes later for Dijon.

Reims appeared to be coasting to a morale-boosting win until Oparanozie raced into the area and fired home the late equaliser from a fine cross to ensure the two teams shared the spoils.

The 26-year-old international, who featured in the second half, has now scored three goals in four friendly matches.

For Reims, defender Mayi Kith was in action for the duration of the match but compatriot Aurelle Awona was not dressed for the encounter.

Dijon will continue their build-up to the new season, with another friendly against Chaimaka Nnadozie in Beaune on August 22, while Reims will host Fleury in Bétheny on the same day.