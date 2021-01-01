Oparanozie misses penalty as Montpellier hold Dijon

The Nigeria international missed a glorious opportunity to add to her tally this season at Stade Bernard Gasset

Desire Oparanozie missed a penalty in Dijon’s 1-1 draw with Montpellier in a French D1 Arkema game on Saturday.

The centre-forward was handed her ninth league start of the campaign against Fredrick Mendy's ladies but missed an opportunity to give the Dijonnaise the lead at the Stade Bernard Gasset.

Yannick Chandioux's side was awarded a penalty in the 19th minute of the encounter after Maelys Mpome brought down Rose Lavaud in the box.

Oparanozie was handed the opportunity to take the penalty but the Nigeria international missed the glorious chance, failing to fire her effort past goalkeeper Lisa Schmitz.

Despite the Nigerian miss, Dijon broke the deadlock a minute from the half time break when Sh'nia Gordon raced into the box from the left before slipping her effort past the goalkeeper into the net.

After the restart, Helene Fercocq's failure to clear Iva Landeka's long ball into the area saw a well-positioned Mary Fowler level in the 66th minute after firing past goalkeeper Mylene Chavas.

Despite her miss, Oparanozie, who lasted the duration still boasts three goals and five assists for Dijon this season.

Despite the draw, Dijon dropped to eighth on the D1 Arkema table after garnering 17 points from 16 games in the current campaign.

The forward will hope to make amends for the missed penalty when Dijon welcome Bordeaux in their next league game on March 6.