Onyango: Why Harambee Stars defender is uneasy at Simba SC

The 29-year-old centre-back wants clarification on his future after falling down the pecking order

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango would prefer to leave Tanzania Premier League side Simba SC because of limited playing time.

According to a source close to the former Gor Mahia centre-back, Onyango is frustrated by the limited time he has been accorded, especially by the new coach, Zoran Minojlovic.

"A player will always want to play, and if he does not play, a good explanation from the coach would go a long way in dispelling the fears of any player," the source told GOAL. "Otherwise, he would prefer to leave.

"Onyango has been patient enough, but the new manager looks eager to work without him as a number one defender.

"The coach would do a good job if he approaches Onyango and tells him whether he is in his plans or not. For now, there is no word from either the coach or the club concerning the defender’s future."

The former Western Stima defender is understood to have sought the audience with coach Minojlovic before their matches against Al Hilal of Sudan and Asante Kotoko of Ghana in order to resolve his concerns.

The experienced star did not feature in the two friendlies but is understood to be ready to fight for his place at the Dar es Salaam giants regardless of the situation.

"So long as the club has not made a decision regarding Onyango, he will continue to be part of them and serve the club under the terms stipulated in his contract," the source added.

"Onyango is a fighter and will always welcome rivalry and stiff competition with the other players in the club. He believes in his ability and capability to represent Simba in high profile games.

"What he only needs is a clear confirmation from the coach that he is still in his plans. You know, when uncertainty surrounds one’s future, it ends up affecting general focus, motivation, and determination."

Onyango joined the Tanzania Premier League giants in 2020, just after featuring in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Harambee Stars in Egypt.