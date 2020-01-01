Onyango: Simba SC fan turnout leaves ex-Gor Mahia star in shock

The former Gor Mahia defender reveals he was left amazed by the crowd which turned out to cheer them in a friendly

international Joash Onyango has revealed he was left in shock with the turnout of Simba SC who graced the Simba Day friendly against Vital’O on Saturday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi played a friendly against the Burundian side and went ahead to win 6-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Onyango, who signed for Simba from Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions has now admitted football fans love attending matches as compared to their Kenyan counterparts.

“The main difference I have seen today [Saturday] for Simba is the big number of supporters in comparison with Kenyan clubs,” Onyango, who made his debut during the friendly, is quoted saying by Daily News.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank all Simba fans for the warm reception they gave me upon arrival at this great club. I thank them a lot.”

With the absence of Pascal Wawa ( ) and Louis Miquissone (Mozambique) – Onyango was handed his debut by coach Sven Vandenbroeck and did not disappoint as Simba managed to keep a clean sheet.

Simba’s new signing from rivals Yanga SC Bernard Morrison opened the floodgate of goals for the giants as they added the rest courtesy of captain John Bocco, Clatous Chama, Ibrahim Ajibu, Chris Mugalu, and Charles Ilanfya.

Last season, the Msimbazi-based side won a treble: they opened the season with a Community Shield win before securing the league title and then beat Namungo FC 2-1 to lift the .

Simba will now open their season with a clash against Namungo in the before they start their title defence with a clash against promoted side Ihefu FC on September 6.

They will also take part in the Caf for the third season in a row while Namungo will take part in the Confederation Cup.