Onyango rescues Gor Mahia from Bidco United's jaws as Police FC hold Ulinzi Stars

Samuel Onyango rescued Gor Mahia from going down to Bidco United on Wednesday at Kasarani Stadium.

The two sides registered a 1-1 draw after Bidco United took the lead but a late penalty by Onyango was all that K'Ogalo needed to ensure they avoided a defeat against the debutants.

Onyango and Boniface Omondi led K'Ogalo's persistent attacks in the opening minutes but were unable to make way past Bidco United's defensive wall.

Edwin Mukolwe almost conceded in the 16th minute when he left his line and was spotted by Gor Mahia's Fred Nkata who lobbed the ball over the goalkeeper. Luckily for Bidco United, Francis Oduor was lurking to clear the ball before it crossed the line.

Despite the shaky start, the Thika-based club took the lead in the 27th minute when Jacob Onyango slotted home a loose ball while in Gor Mahia's box.

Austin Odhiambo, who scored a brace against Talanta FC in the previous game, almost equalised for Gor Mahia in the 68th minute but he ended up aiming his shot at goalkeeper Mukolwe's waiting hands.

Finally, the record league champions got a chance to bring the scoreline at par in the 87th minute when Onyango was brought down inside the box by Francis Oduor. The former Ulinzi Stars winger converted from the spot to deny Bidco what would have been a rare win against the giants.

Meanwhile, at Nyayo National Stadium, Ulinzi Stars and Kenya Police shared points courtesy of a 0-0 draw.

The Soldiers were presented with a good chance to grab an opener in the eighth minute but Mark Bokokwa, after connecting to a pass delivered by Dan Waweru, headed over the bar.

Duke Abuya and Charles Ouma's combined effort in the 22nd minute almost gave the Cops the lead but the latter's effort hit the crossbar before it bounced back into play.



Elvis Nandwa was not fast enough to take a shot in the 34th minute when he received a pass from Waweru and ended up losing possession - and a chance for Ulinzi Stars - in a promising spot.

There were fewer chances for Police in the second half as Clifford Kinanga failed to beat Ulinzi Stars' goalkeeper James Saruni in the 71st minute. The Police Star fired over the bar after receiving an inviting pass from Abuya.

The Soldiers, on the other hand, saw their 74th-minute goal by Oscar Wamalwa ruled out for offside. Wamalwa collected Ibrahim Shambi's cross before he beat Saruni who was closing in on him and planted the ball into the net only for his celebration to be cut short by a raised offside flag.

At Utalii Ground, Sofapaka and Kariobangi Sharks could only share points after a goalless draw.