Onyango: Nairobi City Stars seal signing of defender from Kakamega Homeboyz

The Simba wa Nairobi have continued their spending spree as they beef up the squad for the upcoming season

Nairobi City Stars have continued with their spending spree this transfer window after unveiling defender Kenedy Ouma Onyango from Kakamega .

The promoted side have confirmed the new signing on their official website by stating: “Centre back Kenedy Ouma Onyango aka ‘Vidic’ is the latest arrival at Nairobi City Stars. He onboards from Kakamega Homeboyz on a two-year deal.

“Onyango’s arrival beefs up head coach Sanjin Alagic backline that already has Edwin Buliba, Ugandan Yusuf Lubowa Mukisa, Wycliffe Otieno and Salim Shitu Abdalla.”

On signing for the promoted side, Onyango said: “I believe I made the right choice to join City Stars. It’s a team with big ambitions, quality players, great coaching staff, and run in a very professional way. It’s the right place to take the challenge.”

The club’s team coordinator Samson Otieno said on signing the centre-back: “He was key to Homeboyz last season where he featured in 20 of the 22 games played. I thank Homeboyz for allowing him to cross over to City Stars after releasing him from his contract.

“Vidic’ is a solid stopper and certainly a good asset and acquisition who will add great value to our team. We welcome him to Simba wa Nairobi.”

The defender will wear jersey number 25 at City Stars.

His arrival comes just a day after the club’s head coach Sanjin Alagic revealed his main priority in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League.

The tactician helped the Simba wa Nairobi earn promotion back to the top-tier after a superb campaign in the National Super League. They were leading in the NSL when the FKF ended the season in May as they had amassed 64 points from 28 games.

“Our target in our first season back is to make City Stars a stable Premier League outfit, one that will develop young players to a national level with the aim of transferring some players to clubs abroad,” Alagic told the club’s website.

“We will stay focused and humble. It’s great to be back as it has been a long time out without football.”

The schedules for the FKF Premier League have already been released alongside the dates the competition is expected to begin and end.

The NSL champions will be welcomed to the league by teams from the Western Region in the first five opening games. Their opener will be against , who have made a number of signings following their 2019/20 struggles.