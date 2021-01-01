Onyango: Kenya defender named Simba SC’s best player for March

The former K’Ogalo star becomes the second player to win the award which was launched in February and was won by Luis Miquissone

Kenya defender Joash Onyango has been named Simba SC fans’ player of the month for March.

The former Gor Mahia star becomes the second recipient of the award which was launched by the Mainland Premier League champions in February and was won by winger Luis Miquissone.

The award is an initiative from the Msimbazi giants’ fans, is sponsored by Emirate Aluminum Profile company and will see players rewarded for their efforts every month.

Onyango secured the award after beating goalkeeper Aishi Manula and Miquissone in the votes cast by the fans. According to a statement from Simba and obtained by Goal, a total of 25,719 votes were cast by the fans with Onyango managing 20,288.

Tanzania keeper Manula, who is being linked with a transfer to Sudanese outfit Al Merrikh, came second after garnering 4,673 while Miquissone managed 758 to finish third.

With the award, Onyango, who has formed a strong partnership with Ivorian defender Pascal Wawa in the heart of the Simba defence, will walk away with prize money of Tsh1,000,000.

The award will be a huge boost to Onyango, who will be needed to help his team secure the draw they need to progress to the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League for the first time in history, against AS Vita Club on Saturday.

The Msimbazi giants will host the Democratic Republic of the Congo side at Mkapa Stadium, where they are yet to lose a match in the competition this campaign.

Simba are topping Group with 10 points after beating AS Vita 1-0 in their first match in Kinshasa, returned home to beat Al Ahly of Egypt 1-0, travelled to Sudan where they got a 0-0 draw against Al Merrikh before returning home to hammer the Sudanese side 3-0.

A point for Simba against AS Vita will guarantee them qualification to the quarter-finals but according to coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa, they will not target a draw but will go for a win against the DR Congo side.

Al Ahly are second in the group with seven points and will face Al Merrikh in Khartoum, also on Saturday, before their final group matches on April 9, which will see Simba travel to Cairo to face the African champions while Merrikh will be up against AS Vita.