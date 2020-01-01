Onyango: Kariobangi Sharks striker insists he will be on the podium next season

The striker struggled for consistency in the abandoned campaign and believes he has what it takes to be successful

striker Derrick Onyango has insisted he will be among the top three in the goalscoring charts at the end of the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) campaign.

The 2019/20 season was halted by the Covid-19 outbreak and the league ended with 10 rounds of fixtures remaining. The striker states he is sure the next campaign will be better and he will prove his doubters wrong.

"It has been a tough season for every team in the country after the league was suspended," Onyango told Goal.

"However, I want to be back with a loud bang! I know my potential and ability in front of goal. Next season, I want to win something and finish on the podium; I want to be among the top three best strikers for the 2020/21 season."

The 24-year-old joined the 2018 Football Federation (FKF) champions at the beginning of the year after being released by Wazito FC. He went on to sign a three-year deal at the club and set his targets for the team.

"I did not get enough playing time and consistency and it is the reason why I struggled at times," Onyango continued.

"When I joined Sharks, my main target was to get at least five to six goals in the remaining league matches or more and help the team finish in the highest position possible.

"Covid-19 complicated matters for us and it is unfortunate we could not hit our targets as planned. But it is also a chance for us to strategize for the next campaign and ensure we perform better."

The lanky striker states training alone has been tough but discipline has kept him going.

"It is not easy every day to wake up and set your target and ensure it is achieved," Onyango continued.

"But as a player, I have no option but to ensure I stick to it which will help me maintain my fitness. Football is my life and I have to ensure I work harder for consistency."

After 22 matches, the Kariobangi-based side managed to get just four wins, eight draws and 10 losses. They were placed in 12th position with 20 points.