Onyango: Harambee Stars defender credits Migne and Oktay for career growth

The Kenyan defender praised the two tacticians who have helped him build his footballing career

Harambee Stars and defender Joash Onyango has credited Sebastien Migne and Hassan Oktay as mentors who have left a mark on his career.

Onyango, who was named both Sports Journalists Association of (Sjak) Most Valuable Player and the Defender of the Year following an exemplary performance in the 2018/19 season, says the two coaches helped him build his career.

Oktay coached Onyango and together they won the title at Gor Mahia while Migne included him in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers and finals in . He was also involved in the two-legged African Nations Championship (Chan) campaign against .

Both Migne and Oktay have so far left their positions.

"[Hassan] Oktay believed in me and gave me more than enough minutes on the pitch and it is through regular time on the pitch I managed to grow my career. The belief he had in me was immense," Onyango told Goal.

"[Sebastien] Migne also believed in me and it was some kind of a surprise because initially, I did not get the chance to turn out for Harambee Stars but he threw the chance to me. I promise to give my best in future and hope my efforts will be rewarded again."

The centre-back also praised Gor Mahia fans for their continued efforts of rallying behind the team.

"Fans have been an important part of my career and they kept pushing not only me but also the other players and it is because of their continued pushing that Gor Mahia achieved last season. I also got a landmark in my career," Onyango added.

The former defender promised a better campaign in the 2019/20 season where he will be charged with assistant captain duties after his August appointment.

"When the season starts we will be ready to deliver once more and the fans should expect no less from our end," Onyango concluded.

Gor Mahia will start the season with a league match against on September 1 as they also engage in continental assignments.