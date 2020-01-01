Onyango: Gor Mahia star reveals he was set to play for AFC Leopards

The 27-year-old has revealed he was set to join the 13-time champions but clubs could not reach consensus

defender Joash Onyango has revealed AFC were keen on signing him when Stewart Hall was at the helm.

The 61-year-old Englishman was appointed to coach the 13-time champions in October 2016 to help the club return to their glory days.

One of the players who caught the attention of the tactician was the then defender, who was a key player for the Kisumu-based side.

"Hall wanted me at Leopards even before K'Ogalo had made their move," Onyango told Goal.

"I had discussed with them, agreed on everything and all that remained was for the two teams to agree. However, I do not know what happened and the interest cooled down, and the opportunity was gone."

Onyango has become a reliable defender at K'Ogalo, and has been referred to as the 'Berlin Wall' owing to his no-nonsense approach when defending.

The 27-year-old insists he is happy at his current side but does not rule out the possibility of playing for Ingwe in future.

"As a player, I cannot rule out chances of playing for Leopards because this is my job and I might get an offer from them in future," Onyango continued.

"I will definitely take it and give my best because as an employee you have to deliver for your boss.

"However, currently I am happy at Gor Mahia, and feel loved and at home."

Onyango has won the Kenyan Premier League three times and represented the club in both the Caf and Confederation Cup.

With his contract with the club running out at the end of the season, the Harambee Stars defender is open to a move.

"So far, no official from the club has approached me regarding a contract extension," he added.

"However, I am open to another challenge as well since I have achieved a lot with Gor Mahia.

"But if [Gor Mahia] want me to extend the contract then we will sit down and negotiate."

The international has refuted claims he has been approached by some Zambian teams for his signature and re-affirmed his commitment to the Kenyan side while he has a contract with them.

It is not clear whether he will play for K'Ogalo again considering the league has been cancelled and his contract ends at the end of the current campaign.