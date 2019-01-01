Onyango: Gor Mahia defender will consider offers to leave

The defender has opened up about this future with the Kenyan champions, providing a mixed response regarding his commitment at the club

defender Joash Onyango has insisted he will stay at the club unless he receives a good offer elsewhere.

The central defender has stated he will weigh up all offers which might come his way in the ongoing transfer window but would not go for anything less than what he is getting at Gor Mahia.

"Yes, offers might come but in the end, it will depend on what kind of an offer it is. But my mind, for now, is fixed with Gor Mahia as I am still contracted with the club," Onyango told Goal.

"I am ready to fight for the club and probably deliver again at the end of the season."

The new K'Ogalo assistant captain also spoke of how the club is progressing with new head coach Steven Polack.

"As I have seen him for the few days we have been together, I can see he is a serious coach who wants to help the club do better. The players are still learning about his playing style and his personality and going forward everything will be good," he concluded.

Gor Mahia have already lifted the first trophy going into the 2019/20 season after beating 1-0 to win the Super Cup title on August 18.

The league reigning champions will open the new season with a match against FC at Moi Stadium on August 31.