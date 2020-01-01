Onyango: Gor Mahia confirm defender close to signing for Simba SC

The Kenyan champions have officially revealed the exit of their burly player to Wekundu wa Msimbazi on a two-year deal

As exclusively revealed by Goal on Sunday, defender Joash Onyango is close to signing for Simba SC.

Goal reported the 27-year-old is among the key players who are keen to leave the Kenyan champions in this transfer window and the Wekundu wa Msimbazi have already expressed their interest to sign him.

Gor Mahia have now confirmed through their official website that Onyango has left the club and will sign for Simba on a two-year contract.

“Gor Mahia player Joash [Onyango] is close to securing a lucrative move to Tanzanian giants Simba as the club struggles to keep their star players due to the financial challenges they are facing,” the statement stated.

“Joash [Onyango] was owed a lot of money by Gor Mahia and put in a demand letter to them that went unanswered. He then served a notice as required and started negotiations with Simba who have always been interested in his services.

“Simba have moved with speed to secure his services and he is expected in Dar es Salaam to sign the deal.

“Joash will thus join former teammates Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere who played an integral part for the Tanzanian champions in the just-concluded season.”

In an earlier interview, Onyango revealed he was ready for another challenge after his current contract with Gor Mahia expires.

"To be honest my contract with Gor Mahia expires in December,” Onyango told Goal. “I am ripe for another challenge; Gor Mahia have not approached me regarding my contract extension.

“So if any team approaches me with intentions to get my services, I will not think twice.”

Onyango joined K'Ogalo from in the 2017 season and has gone on to help them win back-to-back titles. He was part of the team that qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals in the 2018/19 season.

Other players whose contracts at K'Ogalo are about to expire include Charles Momanyi, who has been linked with a move to , winger Nicholas Kipkirui and Ghanaian Jackson Owusu.