Onyango: Gor Mahia coach Oliveira a good choice for the club

The K’Ogalo forward is happy to see the new coach speak in French and English saying it is working well with foreign players

striker Samuel Onyango has revealed why he feels the new coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves is the right choice for the Kenyan giants.

The former Rayon Sports tactician was appointed to take over the reins at the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions following the abrupt exit of Steven Polack, who mutually terminated his contract with the club.

Oliveira has already started handling the giants in readiness for the 2020-21 FKF Premier League and Caf actions and his style has caught the eye of Onyango, who joined Gor Mahia from two seasons ago.

“It is a good call, he is a good coach, he can speak English and even French and remember we have several foreign players here, who have to struggle what he says but for him, he has made it easier for the entire playing unit,” Onyango told Gor Mahia TV.

“The previous could maybe speak only English and it was tough for the foreign players, sometimes we had to do the translation in Kiswahili to help the players, but for him, he is doing the job on his own which is good news for the club, he is making the work easier and everyone is enjoying and looking forward to helping the team achieve its objectives.”

On how he coped with training during the Covid-19 lockdown period, Onyango explained: “It was a bit difficult but not that much difficult, I don’t know how some were doing there’s [training sessions] but mine was very okay.

“I did training on my own, I did jogging but still it was not enough because we missed group training, because it is good to train with the group.”

On the new signings at the club, Onyango revealed: “It is good, I have seen they are quality players, they are going to give us good competition, for you to be a good player you have to face competition from good players, so when they come in you also have to pull up.

“It is as simple as that because you are not in a comfort zone, but it is the coach’s work to pick who starts and I think it is a good challenge for me to work hard and keep my spot.”

On the delay of starting the league owing to Covid- 19 restrictions, Onyango said: “I will say it is a blessing somehow, but it all depends on how we will do preparations because the fixture is something which comes a week or before we start.

“Like now we will be playing in Caf competition, and we have to plan well, but the good thing is that we now have the experience to play in Caf competition., we are playing four years in a row, I think we have the necessity needed and it is the time to make a mark in the competition.”

Gor Mahia will represent in the Caf competition by virtue of being declared the champions of the 2019-20 campaign which was prematurely ended owing to the coronavirus pandemic.