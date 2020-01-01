Onyango: Former Gor Mahia player leaves for Tanzania to complete Simba SC move

The defender left K'Ogalo and Wekundu wa Msimbazi capitalized as they aim at building their defense

Joash Onyango has now left for where he is expected to finalize his move to champions Simba SC.

The Kenya defender cut his ties with Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants . K'Ogalo had not paid the player for several months and he is demanding to be released for breach of contract.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi, who have been following the player for some time, capitalized on the situation and managed to get their player on a free. Everything has been verbally agreed and what remains is the signing and unveiling which will be done between Thursday and Friday.

"[Onyango] is on his way to Tanzania to finalize the move, but everything has been discussed and agreed," a source from Simba told Goal on Thursday.

"He is an experienced defender who will help the team perform well both domestically and abroad. He will further strengthen our defence and give us a better chance of performing well especially in the Caf ."

The 27-year-old is set to take the position of ageing Pascal Wawa whose contract at the club has been extended by a year.

Last season, Simba managed to win the treble; Community Shield, , and the league.

The Kenyan side confirmed they could not keep the player owing to financial challenges faced.

"Gor Mahia player Joash [Onyango] is close to securing a lucrative move to Tanzanian giants Simba as the club struggles to keep their star players due to the financial challenges they are facing," read the statement from the club.

"Joash [Onyango] was owed a lot of money by Gor Mahia and put in a demand letter to them that went unanswered. He then served a notice as required and started negotiations with Simba who have always been interested in his services.

"Simba have moved with speed to secure his services and he is expected in Dar es Salaam to sign the deal.

"Joash will thus join former teammates Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere who played an integral part for the Tanzanian champions in the just-concluded season."

In an earlier interview, Onyango revealed he was ready for another challenge after his current contract with Gor Mahia expires.

"To be honest my contract with Gor Mahia expires in December,” he told Goal. “I am ripe for another challenge; Gor Mahia have not approached me regarding my contract extension.

“So if any team approaches me with the intention to get my services, I will not think twice.”

Onyango joined K'Ogalo from in the 2017 season and has gone on to help them win back-to-back KPL titles. He was part of the team that qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals in the 2018/19 season.