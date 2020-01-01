Onyango exit to Simba SC: Gor Mahia could lose many players – Polack

The British coach admits the Kenyan champions are likely to lose more players after the exit of the ‘Berlin Wall’

coach Steven Polack has conceded the club will lose more players after defender Joash Onyango left on Friday.

The 27-year-old former star became the latest player to leave the Kenyan champions after he signed for Tanzanian Mainland Premier League champion Simba SC for an undisclosed fee.

The exit of Onyango means Gor Mahia have now lost four key players in a span of three weeks – keeper David Mapigano who left to sign for Azam FC, winger Boniface Omondi who joined Wazito FC and winger Dickson Ambundo, who signed for promoted side Dodoma Jiji in .

On top of that, Ugandan striker Juma Balinya, Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu, and defender Charles Momanyi have all revealed they will leave the club, same as captain Kenneth Muguna, who Goal understands is already negotiating with Petro Atletico of Angola.

The British coach has now bemoaned the latest exit, terming Onyango as one of the best defenders who was leading the club through his heart and said he was sure more players would follow the exit door because of the financial situation at the club.

“I am saddened to lose Joash [Onyango], he was one of my best defenders in the team’s set up, he was good in the field and off the pitch and it is a blow that we won’t have him for next season,” Polack told Goal.

“I talked to him [Onyango] on two occasions, in fact, the last time he came to me was last week and I told him to stay, but he had already handed in a transfer request because of the financial situation the club is facing, they owe him money and he could not listen.

“It is beyond me, the situation at this club is beyond me, I can do nothing, I don’t have anything to say, the players are looking after money, we play football to get money but it is not the case here, so how can you ask the players to stay?

“I have said it and I will say it again, it will be difficult to keep our key players with the financial situation we find ourselves in, we have not paid salaries for the last five or six months and the players have families to take care of, it is not easy and many could likely follow.”

Onyango, who earned his maiden Harambee Stars call-up under coach Sebastien Migne, made his debut against at Kasarani during an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier in 2018.

He was part of the 2019 Afcon squad in that was eliminated in the group stage after losing two matches and winning against Tanzania in Group C’s last encounter.

Onyango, nicknamed 'Berlin Wall' due to his defensive performances, had established himself as one of the outstanding defenders in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) while serving the Green Army.

He never looked back since he became a regular first-team member for Gor Mahia when Musa Mohamed left for KF Tirana of Albania in 2018 as his outstanding partnership with Harun Shakava and later on Charles Momanyi saw him consequently appointed the K’Ogalo’s assistant captain.