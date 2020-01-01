Onyango exit rumours: ‘In my prayers, Gor Mahia will keep all players’ – Polack

The British coach reveals to Goal he will fight to keep his best players at K’Ogalo in readiness for the new season set for August

coach Steven Polack has maintained a brave face and hopes the club will not lose any players in the next transfer window.

The Kenyan champions are struggling to pay salaries to players and the technical bench and most of their key players have already expressed the desire to move to greener pastures if they get good offers.

Goal understands captain Kenneth Muguna and his assistant Joash Onyango are among the players who are targeted by a number of clubs, with giants Simba SC already in talks to sign the former.

Tanzanian keeper David Mapigano has also claimed he will not return to play for Gor Mahia unless they pay him all the money he is owed, while defender Dickson Ambundo is a transfer target for another Tanzanian club, Yanga SC.

The British coach how now told Goal that his prayers are for the club to keep all the players ahead of the new season, when they will also take part in the Caf .

“I don’t think we [Gor Mahia] are supposed to let any player go, it is not in my plans and I don't want to see that happen under my reign,” Polack told Goal on Friday.

“I have seen reports linking both Muguna and Onyango away from the club but I don’t think it will be the case, we want to make sure we keep our best players and the two are part of my plans for next season.

“I have already asked the top management to start engaging players whose contracts are running down so we can know exactly who is in and who is out, but for me, I want to keep the squad intact and maybe beef it up with a few new signings.

“As a coach, I don’t advocate for any team to always be doing changes, every year you lose ten to 15 players in transfer period, it is unacceptable and not the best way to build a team.”

In a recent interview with Goal, Polack admitted he was not sure whether he will be at the club for another season.

Polack, who joined K’Ogalo at the start of the 2019-20 season, told Goal: “I have a contract [with Gor Mahia] to the end of next season, so you know, so I am here until then for sure.

“But like I say in football you never know what is going to happen, football is completely different to any other business, and you never know what tomorrow is going to bring.”

The former coach guided Gor Mahia to the season curtain-raiser trophy and was on course to clinch the title when the league was suspended indefinitely owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.