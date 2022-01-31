Onyango's demands before Simba SC contract extension, Oburu to complete Zesco United move

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango has laid down new demands that should be met by Simba SC if he is to extend his contract.

The former Gor Mahia centre-back is demanding Ksh5 million as a sign of fee and a monthly salary of Ksh500,000 before he agrees on a new-two-year contract with Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

According to Mwanaspoti, the Kenyan defender is among the players whose contract is expected to end in five months time. Aishi Manula, Hassan Dilunga, Rally Bwalya and Meddie Kagere are the stars whose contract will come to an end once the current season concludes.

Others are Chris Mugalu, Bernard Morrison, Mzamiru Yassin, Jonas Mkude and Onyango's partner in defence, Pascal Wawa.

As Onyango and his teammates lay new demands before the contract extension, the club's Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gonzalez has assured the fans that Simba have a budget in place to cater for such demands.

"We have in place a budget that will help hand our key players new contracts," the CEO was quoted by Mwanaspoti. "So, there should not be worry from our fans at all."

"Our squad has very vital players that can help us achieve our long-term objective and I don't think we will let them go easily. Before the season ends, I think everything would have been sorted for the better."

Onyango signed for Simba in 2020 and went on to become a key defensive figure for the Premier League reigning champions.

Meanwhile, GOAL understands former AFC Leopards forward Vincent Oburu is in Ndola to complete a transfer move to Zambian Super League side, Zesco United.

"He left Nairobi for Ndola as he has agreed to transfer offers from Zesco United. In the new deal, Oburu is set to earn almost seven times more than he did while he played for AFC Leopards," the source revealed.

Should Oburu complete the deal, he will be the second Kenyan player at the club joining Harambee Stars goalkeeper Ian Otieno. Recently, Jesse Were left the club after establishing a legendary status with the Super League giants.

David Odhiambo, John Makwatta and Anthony Akumu had left earlier, drastically reducing the number of Kenyan stars with the Zambian club.