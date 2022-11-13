Onuachu makes it 13 goals in eight games as Genk win away to Anderlecht to extend Belgian league lead

Paul Onuachu scored his 13th goal in eight games while Joseph Paintsil provided an assist as Genk beat Anderlecht 2-0 on Sunday.

Onuachu’s scored in his seventh match in eight

Super Eagles striker netted Genk’s first goal on Sunday

28-year-old now only bettered by Haaland in Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? Onuachu continued his Haaland-like run when he opened the scoring for Genk after 19 minutes, lashing the ball into the bottom right corner after Daniel Munoz squared a simple pass to his feet.

The goal came just a minute after the Nigeria international had missed a golden chance when he met a cross in the box and found space only to produce an inaccurate shot.

Paintsil then produced a great pass that found Gerardo Arteaga inside the penalty area and he took advantage of the situation to rifle a low shot into the back of the net for 2-0 eight minutes after the break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is a great goalscoring run for Onuachu who seems unstoppable given he has only failed to score in one of his last eight games.

His 13 goals see him lead the Jupiler Pro League Golden Boot race with Mario Gonzalez of Leuven second with 11.

Only Erling Haaland (18) has scored more league goals in Europe’s major leagues than the Nigeria international, whose tally is better than Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Christopher Nkunku the La Liga, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga leading scorers, on 12 apiece.

Having been recalled to the Nigeria squad ahead of Thursday’s friendly match against Portugal, his form presents a good headache for Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro who has an array of top forwards to choose from, including Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Terem Moffi of Lorient.

Meanwhile, Paintsil showed Ghana coach Otto Addo what to expect ahead of the naming of the final Black Stars World Cup squad on Monday by providing his sixth assist of the season.

Victory sees Genk open up a 10-point lead at the top of the league on 46 points heading into the World Cup break.

ALL EYES ON: Focus was on Onuachu who had netted four in Genk’s 4-1 win over Sporting Charleroi last week and he did not disappoint yet again.

THE VERDICT: Onuachu continues to break records in Belgium and he looks on course to leading Genk to the title while the Golden Boot Award is firmly in his corner.

WHAT’S NEXT? Onuachu will link up with the Super Eagles for the friendly match while Paintsil hopes to be among the final 26 selected by Addo before joining the Black Stars squad for the World Cup.