Nigeria’s Paul Onuachu moved top of the Belgian league top scorer’s chart after his brace in Genk’s 3-1 victory over Roya Antwerp took him to eight.

WHAT HAPPENED? Burundi prospect Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye set up Bryan Heynen for Genk’s opening goal after 13 minutes in Sunday’s early kick-off before Onuachu made it 2-0 from a corner taken by the 23-year-old, 20 minutes later.

Vincent Janssen reduced the arrears for the home side three minutes before the break, but Onuachu was back to haunt them in the second half, as he connected well with Ndayishimiye’s free-kick to head in his side’s third goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was the second successive brace for the Nigerian after his double in Genk’s 6-1 thrashing of Westerlo in midweek, taking his tally to eight for the season, the same Janssen and Mario Gonzalez of Leuven as the division’s top scorers.

Onuachu is in top form as all his goals have come in the last five matches, with three doubles in that period.

After failing to find the back of the net in his first six games, the 28-year-old began started this month like a man possessed, scoring one in a 2-1 win over Oostende, two as Genk beat Kortrijk by the same margin on October 10, and was the match winner in the 1-0 victory over Leuven seven days later.

Four goals have come in the last two matches as he looks to replicate his form of 2021-22 when he was Genk’s top scorer with 23 goals in all competitions, 19 in the league.

The victory extended Genk’s lead over Antwerp at the top of the table to four points after amassing 37 from 14 matches.

Tanzania striker Mbwana Samatta, who was a 75th minute substitute, also reached a milestone for Genk after making it 200 appearances for the Belgian giants.

ALL EYES ON: A man in form, Onuachu had scored six goals coming into Sunday’s match and Genk fans were keen to see if he would extend his good run in front of goal and he delivered in emphatic fashion.

THE VERDICT: The 28-year-old is now Nigeria’s hottest striker in Europe currently and his form will make it difficult for coach Jose Peseiro to overlook him in the Super Eagles’ upcoming matches.

Onuachu is back to being Genk’s go-to man and if he maintains this form, a Golden Boot Award is within reach.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ONUACHU? Genk host 10th-placed Mechelen in their next league fixture on Friday when Onuachu will hope to extend his scoring run as his side seeks a seventh straight victory.