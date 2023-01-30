‘Only Messi can win titles on his own, Haaland can’t’ – Aguero sees striker breaking records at Man City, but admits he needs help

Sergio Aguero is backing Erling Haaland to break records, but he has warned Manchester City that only Lionel Messi can “win a league on their own”.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola’s side are reigning Premier League champions and sit just five points off the pace being set by Arsenal in defence of that crown in 2022-23. Norwegian striker Haaland has been a revelation for the Blues, registering 31 goals through 27 appearances, but Aguero says City are going to need others to step up as Argentine World Cup winner Messi is the only man that can single-handedly deliver major silverware to any given cause.

WHAT THEY SAID: City’s all-time leading goalscorer has told Stake.com when asked if Haaland can inspire a title triumph at the Etihad Stadium: “We'll have to see that yet. There's still plenty the season to go. Haaland, who has been racking metrics that will break historical records, will play a major part of it. In any case, except Leo, there's no one player who can win a league on their own. It's about the team, and City's got a very talented roster and an exceptional staff. They've given plenty of evidence of their great stature, and you know they'll fight until the very end.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have not been at their dominant best in 2022-23 despite seeing Haaland – who has four hat-tricks to his name – make a decisive contribution in the final third. A domestic crown may be slipping away from them, but Aguero added on an intriguing battle with Arsenal: “I wouldn't say that Man City aren’t clicking. The Premier League is the most competitive league there is, and it's perfectly normal to see the top contenders get reinforcements and go back to their historical standards. It wouldn't be long for Arsenal or United to get back into the fold. The two of them suffered the aftermath of two very successful cycles – Wenger's and Ferguson's – and now they've returned in force. City has won four out of the five last Premier Leagues. They're still in the fight, and that needs to be recognised. Prowling from the second position, ready to strike – anything can happen.”

WHAT NEXT? City, who are also in the hunt for FA Cup and Champions League honours this season, will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Tottenham.