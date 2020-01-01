Onguso: Nairobi City Stars defender sheds light on his Boda Boda business

The left-back has urged fellow players to invest while they can in preparation for the uncertain future

Experienced left-back Wesley Onguso has revealed he started the motorcycle business five years ago.

The Nairobi City Stars defender was caught on camera on a motorcycle commonly referred to as Boda Boda. The picture brought a range of diverse opinions on social media.

"I have been in the Boda Boda business since 2016 and I have several motorcycles," Onguso told Goal on Monday.

"It is my part-time business which I treasure and aim at developing it because it also helps me in employing other youths. Currently, we do not have football going on and after training, at times I help my employees, it is something I have been doing.

"Football life is short and unpredictable, we have highs and lows and the best players can do is invest. It is the safest way to protect your future; invest while you can."

The former left-back has also revealed his role during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

"I have been part of the group [SHOFCO] that sensitizes the community on the pandemic, and ensures we supply protective gear," Onguso added.

"It is a voluntary job and on the material day [when the picture was taken], I had relieved my employee who I regard highly.

"As players, I believe we have a moral obligation of helping the community to deal with this virus. So we have to help as much as we can."

Onguso, the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup (Cecafa) winner with Harambee Stars, joined Simba wa Nairobi in 2019.

He was part of the playing unit that ensured City Stars topped the National Super League table and eventually got promoted when Football Federation (FKF) cancelled the league.

Onguso's new venture comes at a time when the majority of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) players suffered salary delays as clubs ran without sponsors. The league itself did not have a title sponsor which further affected the financial health of clubs.

Kenyan footballers have been out of action since mid-March when the leagues were stopped owing to the measures put in place to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Apart from turning out for Gor Mahia, Onguso has played for , , Posta and .