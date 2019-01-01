Live Scores
Kim Swee calls up key players for AFF U-22 Championship

Will Malaysia U-22 head coach Ong Kim Swee get the players he wants for the AFF U-22 Championship?

BY        ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Malaysia U-22 head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee has released the names of players that he wants at his centralised camp, ahead of the AFF U-22 Championship later this month.

This time around, he is not taking any chances, and has called up key players that had been left out earlier.

The performance of his side, then composed of newcomers, in earlier camps and friendly matches has drawn concern, especially their defensive department.

For the coming training camp, he has called up Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli and defender Dominic Tan, Malaysia international Syahmi Safari, as well as Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak, who recently signed with Fagiano Okayama in Japan, among many others. However, the names of two more JDT stars, Safawi Rasid and Akhyar Rashid are absent from the list.

But it is yet to be known whether their clubs will release the players wanted by Kim Swee, as the Malaysian football campaign has just kicked off over the previous weekend.

The camp will be held in Bukit Jalil between February 10 to 15. 23 of the the players will then head to Cambodia for the AFF U-22 Championship. In March they will take part in the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers.

The full call-up list are as follows:

NO

NAME

AGE

POSITION

CLUB

1.

MUHAMMAD DANIAL AMIER NORHISHAM

22

CM

FELDA UNITED

2.

MUHAMMAD ZAHRIL AZRI ZABRI

20

CM

FELDA UNITED

3.

MUHAMMAD AZRI AB GHANI

20

GK

FELDA UNITED

4.

AHMAD TASNIM FITRI MOHD NASIR

20

CB

FELDA UNITED

5.

NIK AKIF SYAHIRAN NIK MAT

20

CM

KELANTAN

6.

MUHAMMAD DANIAL HAQIM DRAMAN

21

CM

KELANTAN

7.

MUHAMAD SHAHRUL NIZAM ROS HASNI

21

LWB

KELANTAN

8.

NIK AZLI NIK ALIAS

22

RW

KELANTAN

9.

DAMIEN LIM CHIEN KHAI

22

GK

PKNS FC

10.

MUHAMMAD JAFRI MUHAMMAD FIRDAUS CHEW

22

CF

PKNS FC

11.

ARIFF AR-RASYID ARIFFIN

21

CB

PKNS FC

12.

KOGILESWARAN RAJ

21

LW

PAHANG

13.

MOHD FAISAL ABDUL HALIM

21

RW

PAHANG

14.

R. DINESH

21

CB

PAHANG

15.

EVAN WENSLEY WENCESLAUS

21

CB

SABAH

16.

ARIUSDIUS JAIS

21

LW

SABAH

17.

MUHAMMAD HAZIQ NADZLI

21

GK

JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM

18.

DOMINIC TAN JUN JIN

22

CB

JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM

19.

MOHAMAD HARIZ KAMARUDIN

22

CB

JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM II

20.

MUHAMMAD SYAHMI SAFARI

21

RWB

SELANGOR

21.

MUHAMMAD AMIRUL ASHRAF ARIFFIN

21

CB

UITM FC

22.

MOHD FADZRUL DANEL MOHD NIZAM

21

CM

KEDAH

23.

MUHAMMAD NAZIRUL AFIF IBRAHIM

22

RWB

PERAK

24.

NABIL HAKIM BOKHARI

20

LWB

KUALA LUMPUR

25.

MUHAMMAD IZZAN SYAHMI MUSTAPA

22

CF

TERENGGANU FC

26.

MUHAMMAD HADI FAYYADH ABDUL RAZAK

19

CF

FAGIANO OKAYAMA

