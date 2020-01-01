'One of the better ones I've ever seen' - Solskjaer hails Fernandes' set piece delivery

The Portuguese star's ability from dead-ball situations is among the best the Manchester United manage has seen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Bruno Fernandes' performance against and said the midfielder's set-pieces were "top class".

Fernandes' superb corner was headed in by Harry Maguire in the second half of United's 2-0 Premier League win over Chelsea on Monday.

Solskjaer was delighted with the midfielder, who arrived at United for a reported £47million ($61 million) in January.

Monday's match was Fernandes' second appearance in a Manchester United shirt following a start in the Red Devil's scoreless draw with before the Premier League break.

And Solskjaer has already seen plenty of good things from the big-money January signing as he hailed his set-piece ability.

"He's a top player, he wants to get on the ball," the United manager told a news conference.

"But at set-ball delivery he's top class, one of the better ones I've seen. And Harry, we know if he can get a run on the ball he's dangerous and he got the goal."

The win, set up by Anthony Martial's first-half header, moved Manchester United into seventh and within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

However, with 's ban coming from UEFA last week, finishing in fifth place may be key in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United are within two points of fifth-place with sandwiched between the two clubs.

But Solskjaer still wants to see more from his team, who visit in the first leg of their last-32 tie on Thursday.

"Of course we want to be in the Champions League next year, and we've given ourselves a chance by this result, but we know that we need to improve," he said.

"On creating chances, scoring goals. We showed a clean sheet again today, a foundation to build from.

"We're going to work hard, recover now because we've got a game on Thursday. So thanks for the help, all the recovery we get in Europe."

After facing Club Brugge, Manchester United will take on before hosting Club Brugge in their second-leg tie.

Following that comes a match against before Wayne Rooney and play host to Solskjaer's side in the fifth round of the .