One-horse race as only Mwendwa cleared to vie for FKF presidency

The board received nomination papers from the sitting president who will be seeking for a second term in office

The Football Federation (FKF) Electoral Board has cleared Nick Mwendwa to seek another term in the upcoming elections.

The exercise of presenting papers for the top seat was conducted on Saturday at the FKF offices in Nairobi with only one candidate, the incumbent Mwendwa, handing in his papers ahead of the polls set for the end of March.

Mwendwa’s opposing candidates led by former FKF president Sam Nyamweya, Omondi Aduda, former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga did not turn up to present their papers.

Flanked by his running mate, Doris Petra, Mwendwa completed the Board’s verification checkpoints and was duly awarded an acknowledgement slip after scrutiny of his relevant documents.

“We have been cleared and are ready now for the big day,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“We have even received an acknowledgement slip as proof we have complied with all rules as stated in the electoral code.

“Today (Saturday) was the day for everyone keen to seek for the top seat to hand in papers but I am surprised my rivals have shied away. I don’t think they have been ready, they just want to keep causing confusion and we don’t have time for such people.”

Earlier in the day, aspirants seeking elective positions in the National Executive Committee Women Representative came before the board and were duly nominated to vie.

The deadline for submission of documents is February 22, after which the Board will publish a preliminary list of candidates on February 25.

Disputes around the nomination process and the preliminary list of candidates will be heard, by the Board, from February 26 to February 28.

Aspirants who do not get recourse from the Board can further lodge their disputes to the Appeals Committee from February 29 to March 1.

The Board will then publish the final list of candidates, at both county and national level, on March 2, ahead of the County elections on March 14 and National elections to be held on March 27.